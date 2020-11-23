Butler University to cap men’s basketball season opener at 1,500 fans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University will limit attendance at its men’s basketball season opener to 1,500 fans, the school’s athletics department said Monday.

Butler has voluntarily reduced the capacity to roughly 15% for Wednesday’s 6 p.m. game against Western Michigan University since it’s the first game where the school will be implementing its comprehensive health and safety plan for mitigating coronavirus, the department said.

Marion County Public Health Department had previously approved a safety plan for the school to have a 25% capacity at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The university will consider increasing capacity to 2,000 fans for its Sunday game against Eastern Illinois University, the department said.

