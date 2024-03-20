Butler’s postseason ends with 1-point loss to Minnesota

Butler Bulldogs guard DJ Davis (4) drives into the lane during the NIT Tournament men's college basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and Minnesota Golden Gophers on March 19, 2024, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler’s postseason came to a heartbreaking end Tuesday night in the first round of the NIT with a 73-72 loss to Minnesota at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Two Elijah Hawkins free throws with five seconds remaining and a contested miss by the home team sealed the game for the Golden Gophers, who were trailing 38-36 going into halftime.

The loss ends Butler’s season at 18-15.

Forward Jahmyl Telfort led Butler with 25 points, his fifth 20-point game of the season and one point shy of his season-high.

DJ Davis and Posh Alexander each added 13 points for the Bulldogs.

Davis posted a career-high seven assists on Tuesday night. Alexander had four steals, moving to 71 for the season. That mark is third in Butler single-season history.

Dawson Garcia led Minnesota with 25 points. Elijah Hawkins scored 11 points to go along with 15 assists.

With the win, Minnesota improves to 19-14 on the season and will play the winner of Wednesday night’s game between Indiana State and SMU in the second round.