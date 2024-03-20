Butler’s postseason ends with 1-point loss to Minnesota
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler’s postseason came to a heartbreaking end Tuesday night in the first round of the NIT with a 73-72 loss to Minnesota at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Two Elijah Hawkins free throws with five seconds remaining and a contested miss by the home team sealed the game for the Golden Gophers, who were trailing 38-36 going into halftime.
The loss ends Butler’s season at 18-15.
Forward Jahmyl Telfort led Butler with 25 points, his fifth 20-point game of the season and one point shy of his season-high.
DJ Davis and Posh Alexander each added 13 points for the Bulldogs.
Davis posted a career-high seven assists on Tuesday night. Alexander had four steals, moving to 71 for the season. That mark is third in Butler single-season history.
Dawson Garcia led Minnesota with 25 points. Elijah Hawkins scored 11 points to go along with 15 assists.
With the win, Minnesota improves to 19-14 on the season and will play the winner of Wednesday night’s game between Indiana State and SMU in the second round.