Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend Connor McCaffery named assistant coach at Butler

Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) walks off the court with teammate Kris Murray after an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 75-56. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University’s newest assistant men’s basketball coach is dating someone you may have heard of.

Butler announced Tuesday that it’s adding Connor McCaffery to its staff. McCaffery, in addition to having excelled in college basketball, is the longtime boyfriend of Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark.

McCaffery’s new job isn’t far from his old one. He most recently served as the basketball development coordinator for the Indiana Pacers.

“Following a high-level playing career, Connor has had the opportunity to both contribute and learn alongside one of the best staffs in the NBA,” Butler head coach Thad Matta said. “Those experiences will be very valuable to our staff.”

McCaffery played for his father, Fran, at the University of Iowa and played alongside his brother, He finished his Iowa career with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.59 (527 assists; 147 turnovers), which is second-best in NCAA history.

McCaffery is replacing former Butler assistant coach and Lawrence North High School hoops legend Greg Oden, who stepped down from coaching to focus on business interests.

“When I came back to Butler a few years ago, I wanted Greg to be part of what we were building,” Butler head coach Thad Matta said. “He set a good example for the young men in our program and I know he’ll continue to support them. All of us wish Greg and his family nothing but the best in this next phase of his career.”

McCaffery won’t be the only member of his family representing the Bulldogs in the upcoming season. His brother, Patrick, will suit up for Butler in 2024-25.

Butler basketball gets underway Oct. 30 with an exhibition game against Illinois Wesleyan at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs will open the regular season at home on Monday, Nov. 4, when they host Missouri State.

Click here for the full season schedule.