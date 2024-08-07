Charles Barkley to stay with TNT Sports

Charles Barkley arrives at the NBA Awards on June 24, 2019, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(WISH) – Charles Barkley will remain with TNT Sports through the end of his contract, the Hall of Fame player announced Tuesday.

Barkley had previously stated that the 2024-25 NBA season would be his final one on television, and has reversed his decision, ESPN reported.

In June, during the NBA Finals, Barkley declared that the upcoming season would be his last, regardless of the outcomes of media deal negotiations involving the NBA. However, Barkley has since decided to continue with TNT Sports, with whom he signed a 10-year extension in 2022.

According to numerous media reports, Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TNT Sports, recently sued the NBA in New York state court. The lawsuit arises from the league’s refusal to accept Warner Bros. Discovery’s matching offer for a media rights package in the NBA’s new 11-year deal, set to begin in the 2025-26 season.

Prior to the announcement, ESPN/ABC, NBC, and Amazon Prime Video were rumored to be interested in Barkley, ESPN reported. Meanwhile, “Inside the NBA” host Ernie Johnson has confirmed his intention to remain with TNT.

The futures of Barkley’s co-hosts Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith, however, remain uncertain.

Barkley has been a staple of TNT since 2000, joining the renowned “Inside the NBA” show, which has won 21 Sports Emmy Awards and has set the standard for sports studio shows. Barkley earned his fifth Sports Emmy for Outstanding Studio Analyst in May, according to ESPN.

The future of Barkley’s role could be affected if TNT loses its NBA broadcasting rights, a relationship that has been ongoing since 1984. Turner is also involved in the NHL, NCAA men’s basketball tournament, College Football Playoff, Big East basketball, NASCAR, and the French Open.

Barkley previously co-hosted “King Charles,” a weekly talk show on CNN with Gayle King, which ended its limited run in April after six months.