Chipotle names burrito after IU basketball player

Kel'el Ware #1of the Indiana Hoosiers shoots the ball against the Wright State Raiders at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Nov. 16, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON (WISH) — Former Indiana University men’s basketball center Kel’el Ware is gearing up for this month’s NBA Draft.

Ware is expected to go in the first round of the draft. In fact, a mock draft published on ESPN last week had him getting selected 23rd overall. Meanwhile, another mock draft on CBS Sports has Ware getting picked 15th overall.

It’s fair to say the former Hoosier is getting a lot of attention. And that attention is also being given to him away from the court.

This week, Chipotle announced it was teaming up with Ware to “fuel his pre-draft journey.”

The fast, casual food chain announced that for a limited time, “Ware will have his go-to order featured as a digital menu item on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.”

His “go-to order” will be named “The Kel’el Ware Burrito.” It includes half chicken al pastor, half steak, white rice, sour cream, cheese and lettuce.

Ware was interviewed by Ashley Brewer on a Chipotle “Unwrapped” video, which can be seen on Instagram. He said he’s been going to Chipotle “for a long time now.”

He even joked he just had Chipotle a couple days before the interview.

Brewer also asked him about the upcoming NBA Draft and how he’s feeling about beginning the next chapter of his basketball career.

“Don’t really feel anxious,” Ware said. “I feel ready for it.”

Ware averaged 15.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game during his one season in Bloomington. He started all 30 games he played this past season. Ware finished the year shooting 58.6% from the field.

Prior to his time at IU, Ware played at the University of Oregon. He averaged 6.6 and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Ducks during the 2022-23 season.

Ware declared for the NBA Draft in late March.