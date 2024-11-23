43°
Coastal Carolina downs IU Indy

by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Rasheed Jones’ 11 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat IU Indianapolis 71-57 on Friday night.

Jones added five rebounds for the Chanticleers (2-3). Denzel Hines scored 10 points while going 4 of 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Jordan Battle had 10 points and shot 2 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Paul Zilinskas led the Jaguars (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Sean Craig added 13 points for IU Indianapolis. Jarvis Walker also put up 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

