Coleman scores 16, Ball State knocks off Chicago State 70-63

(Provided Image)
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jarron Coleman had 16 points in Ball State’s 70-63 victory over Chicago State on Wednesday night.

Coleman added five rebounds for the Cardinals (9-4). Jaylin Sellers scored 14 points and added three steals. Payton Sparks was 3 of 5 shooting and 5 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. Demarius Jacobs had 11 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

The Cougars (3-13) were led by Wesley Cardet Jr., who posted 18 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Johnson added 17 points for Chicago State. The Cougars extended their losing streak to six in a row.

Ball State plays Tuesday against Toledo on the road, while Chicago State visits Ohio on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

