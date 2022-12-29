Coleman scores 16, Ball State knocks off Chicago State 70-63

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jarron Coleman had 16 points in Ball State’s 70-63 victory over Chicago State on Wednesday night.
Coleman added five rebounds for the Cardinals (9-4). Jaylin Sellers scored 14 points and added three steals. Payton Sparks was 3 of 5 shooting and 5 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. Demarius Jacobs had 11 points, six rebounds and four blocks.
The Cougars (3-13) were led by Wesley Cardet Jr., who posted 18 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Johnson added 17 points for Chicago State. The Cougars extended their losing streak to six in a row.
NEXT UP
Ball State plays Tuesday against Toledo on the road, while Chicago State visits Ohio on Friday.
