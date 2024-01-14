Search
Cole’s 19 lead Oakland over IUPUI 88-66

The logo for athletic teams at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/IUPUI)
by: Associated Press
D.Q. Cole’s 19 points helped Oakland defeat IUPUI 88-66 on Saturday.

Cole added eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (11-8, 6-2 Horizon League). Rocket Watts scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Jones was 5-of-8 shooting and 4 of 5 from the foul line to finish with 14 points.

The Jaguars (5-14, 1-7) were led in scoring by Jlynn Counter, who finished with 17 points and three steals. IUPUI also got 16 points from Bryce Monroe. DJ Jackson also had nine points, four assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

