Corbin’s 15 lead Robert Morris over IUPUI 92-48

The logo for athletic teams at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/IUPUI)
by: Associated Press
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Corbin’s 15 points helped Robert Morris defeat IUPUI 92-48 on Thursday night.

Corbin added seven rebounds and five assists for the Colonials (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League). Markeese Hastings scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Alvaro Folgueiras had 12 points and was 5 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Justice Williams also had 12.

The Jaguars (5-11, 1-4) were led by Vincent Brady II, who recorded 12 points and six rebounds. DJ Jackson added 12 points for IUPUI.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

