College Basketball

Creighton beats Butler 73-52

Butler Bulldogs guard Simas Lukosius (41) shoots over Creighton Bluejays guard Baylor Scheierman (55) in the lane during the men's college basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and Creighton Bluejays on Jan. 17, 2023, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Nembhard had 12 points and Creighton beat Butler 73-52 on Tuesday night.

Nembhard added 11 rebounds for the Bluejays (11-8, 5-3 Big East Conference). Baylor Scheierman scored 12 points and added five assists. Ryan Kalkbrenner shot 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Simas Lukosius finished with 18 points for the Bulldogs (11-9, 3-6). Butler also got 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks from Jalen Thomas. In addition, Connor Turnbull finished with six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.