D-I men’s basketball teams won’t need NCAA waivers for preseason games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Division I men’s basketball teams will be able to play two exhibitions against any other four-year schools without needing a waiver that required game proceeds be donated to charity under a change approved at the NCAA convention.

The men’s basketball oversight committee for Division I approved the proposal taking effect with the 2025-26 season. The change also eliminates the requirement that proceeds be donated to charity with schools free to choose how to split up the revenue from those exhibitions. The new rule also lifts the mandate that preseason practice scrimmages be played in private without official scoring.

Memphis played men’s and women’s games against North Carolina and defending national champion South Carolina last October with proceeds going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The oversight committee also adjusted the recruiting calendar Tuesday with the NCAA College Basketball Academy not being held this summer. Division I coaches will be able to evaluate players July 10-13 and July 17-20 at NCAA-certified events from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in those periods. The committee approved a National Basketball Coaches Association’s recommendation for a quiet period July 28-31 allowing coaches to host camps and prospects. Aug. 4-5 now will be a dead period.

Moving up

The Division I Council has added new standards for Division II and III schools trying to move up to Division I. Those schools must meet specific academic requirements including an academic review along with an NCAA self-study, and those schools also must meet new financial aid requirements to help athletes.

The council also cut the reclassification period to three years for Division II schools and four for Division III schools. The vote Wednesday also allows any members currently in the process of moving up to use the new timeline by meeting all of the standards.