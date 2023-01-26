College Basketball

Deonte Billups’ 26 lead Fort Wayne past IUPUI 81-75

The logo for athletic teams at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/IUPUI)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Deonte Billups’ 26 points helped Fort Wayne defeat IUPUI 81-75 on Wednesday night.

Billups also added seven rebounds for the Mastodons (14-8, 6-5 Horizon League). Jarred Godfrey scored 22 points and added six rebounds. Anthony Roberts went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Jlynn Counter led the Jaguars (3-19, 0-11) in scoring, finishing with 27 points. John Egbuta added 14 points for IUPUI. Vincent Brady II also had 12 points. The loss was the Jaguars’ ninth straight overall and 15th in a row in conference play, dating to last season.

NEXT UP

Both teams play Cleveland State next, Fort Wayne on Friday on the road and IUPUI on the road on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Banchero, Harris lead Magic to 126-120 win over Pacers

Sports /

Afghan soldier seeking US asylum freed from immigration hold

National /

Indiana lawmakers scale back on private school aid expansion

Education /

Minorities discover careers in science, aquatics

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.