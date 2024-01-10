Search
Douglas puts up 26 as Green Bay knocks off IUPUI

The logo for athletic teams at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/IUPUI)
by: The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — David Douglas Jr. scored 26 points as Green Bay beat IUPUI 68-58 on Wednesday.

Douglas shot 8 for 12 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Phoenix (10-8, 5-2 Horizon League). Noah Reynolds scored 19 points and added six assists. Elijah Jones had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Jaguars (5-13, 1-6) were led in scoring by Vincent Brady II, who finished with 15 points and two steals. Jlynn Counter added 13 points and four assists for IUPUI. In addition, Qwanzi Samuels finished with eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

