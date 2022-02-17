College Basketball

Edey, Gillis help No. 5 Purdue knock off Northwestern 70-64

Purdue players celebrate after guard Ethan Morton (25) scored a three-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Purdue won 70-64. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Zach Edey had 14 points and eight rebounds, and No. 5 Purdue moved into first place in the Big Ten with a rugged 70-64 victory over Northwestern.

Capping a stretch of eight games in 21 days, the Boilermakers shot 45% from the field and committed 14 turnovers in a sluggish performance.

Purdue held the Wildcats to 35% shooting and controlled the glass with a 39-34 rebounding advantage.

Mason Gillis and Eric Hunter Jr. each scored 11 points as Purdue moved a half-game ahead of No. 12 Illinois for the top spot in the conference.

Robbie Beran had 13 points for Northwestern, and Pete Nance finished with 12.