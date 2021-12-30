College Basketball

Edey, Ivey lead No. 3 Purdue past Nicholls State 104-90

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 21 points, Jaden Ivey added 19 and No. 3 Purdue beat Nicholls State 104-90.

Purdue shot 57.4% and cracked 100 points for the first time this season.

The 7-foot-4 Edey made seven of eight shots and seven of nine free throws. Ivey was 5-for-9 from the field.

Ty Gordon led Nicholls State with 29 points, hitting nine of 15 3-pointers.

Purdue took a 55-36 lead into halftime but allowed Nicholls State to hang around in the second half thanks to outside shooting. The Colonels shot 58% from the field after halftime.