Edey, Ivey lead No. 3 Purdue past Nicholls State 104-90

Jaden Ivey #23 of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts against the North Texas Mean Green in the second half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 21 points, Jaden Ivey added 19 and No. 3 Purdue beat Nicholls State 104-90.

Purdue shot 57.4% and cracked 100 points for the first time this season.

The 7-foot-4 Edey made seven of eight shots and seven of nine free throws. Ivey was 5-for-9 from the field.

Ty Gordon led Nicholls State with 29 points, hitting nine of 15 3-pointers.

Purdue took a 55-36 lead into halftime but allowed Nicholls State to hang around in the second half thanks to outside shooting. The Colonels shot 58% from the field after halftime.

