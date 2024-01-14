Edey records second 30-20 game in dominating performance over Penn State

Purdue's Zach Edey dunks during the second half of an NCAA semifinal basketball game against Ohio State at the Big Ten men's tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — After getting upset at unranked Nebraska Tuesday, No. 1 Purdue had one goal in mind against Penn State in Mackey Arena Saturday — play Boiler basketball.

They did just that in the 95-78 dominating win over the Nittany Lions.

Penn State was outmatched in every way – physicality, skill, and well, height. Seven-foot-four Zach Edey had a season-best 20 rebounds, while tacking on 30 points. It was Edey’s first 30-20 game of the year and the second of his career.

“Not many people thought they could have 30-20 multiple times in their career at Purdue,” Edey said. “I get to say that so it’s a pretty surreal feeling, especially with where I started from. Still a lot more games to play though. “

“He’s obviously a special player,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. “But he’s also one of those guys if you’ve never faced him, he’s hard to prepare for. You can watch him on film, but you don’t realize how big and strong he is until you play against him.”

“I think we all know why we play all these games this season, it’s to win a Big Ten championship and make a run in March,” sophomore guard Fletcher Loyer said. “I think just one loss when a team shoots that well and plays that well, we know who we are and we know it’s not going to alter how we play, alter how we come out and practice those two days in between. So, really just knowing who we are, knowing what we have to do, and sticking together.”

Next up: IU in Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Boilers have been upset twice on the road already this season — twice last season to their arch rival Hoosiers. Purdue’s ready for redemption.

News 8 will be in Bloomington with full coverage.