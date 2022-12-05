College Basketball

Edey’s 31 points, 22 boards lead No. 5 Purdue past Minnesota

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
by: MARK AMBROGI
WEST LAFAYETE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey set career highs with 31 points and 22 rebounds, powering No. 5 Purdue past Minnesota 89-70 in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

The 7-foot-4 Edey started slowly, making only one of his first seven shots. He dominated after that, finishing 11 of 23 from the field and 9 of 10 from the foul line.

Edey has scored at least 20 points in seven straight games. Fletcher Loyer scored 20 for Purdue, which is 8-0. Jamison Battle had 21 points for the Golden Gophers, who are 4-4.

