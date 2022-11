College Basketball

Edey’s double-double powers No. 24 Purdue past West Virginia

West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) and Purdue center Zach Edey (15) work for position under the board during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zach Edey had 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 24 Purdue to an 80-68 victory over West Virginia on Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

Mason Gillis added 14 points for the Boilermakers (4-0), and Brandon Newman came off the bench to score eight points. Erik Stevenson scored 17 points as the Mountaineers (3-1) lost for the first time this season. Joe Toussaint added 16 points off the bench.