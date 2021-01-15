Ex-college basketball player to make March Madness fan decision in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the NCAA bringing 63 men’s basketball playoff games to Central Indiana starting in mid-March, the decision on whether to allow fans has hundreds of millions of dollars on the line.

It would mean life or death for some struggling businesses.

News 8 sat down exclusively with the person who will make that decision: Dr. Virginia Caine, the Marion County Public Health Department director. A former college basketball player, she said she hopes to make an announcement around Feb. 1.

“I am a great basketball fan,” Caine said.

But between now and the championship game, set for April 5, she is a lot more than a fan. It’s up to her whether the games can happen at all in a pandemic and how many fans, if any, will be allowed.

“I don’t know if I’d say ‘added pressure,’ but it’s always a major responsibility,” Caine said.

She understands as much as anyone a passion for a game. “I love basketball.”

News 8 obtained a photo from her alma mater, Gustavus Adolphus College, which is about an hour southwest of Minneapolis. Caine was a scholarship player as well as on an academic scholarship during the 1970s.

“I froze to death for a number of years,” she said and then laughed.

Her discussions with the NCAA started about two months ago, around the time they approached Gov. Eric Holcomb and Mayor Joe Hogsett.

“I think it’s an exciting opportunity for the city of Indianapolis and the state of Indiana to host a very popular event.”

Economists said even without general-admission fans that the tournament means $150 million to the area, plus or minus $25 million.

“It’s a nice surprise, the bump we need,” said Kevin Stucker, co-owner of Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar, after the announcement of the tournament coming to Indianapolis.

If fans are allowed, even just 1,000 per game, to say nothing of 5,000 or 10,000, “it makes a huge difference, that will make a big difference,” Stucker said.

Caine said she knows the economic importance of the tournament to the city. “I understand the importance of the people who are in the hospitality arena, especially the jobs and their survival,” she said. “Sometimes the inspiration and hope makes a huge difference. These are strong factors we look at as part of the equation.”

Caine is working with several teams of experts on planning for the tournament, trying to balance the economics of the event and not closing businesses unnecessarily while protecting public health. “It’s a juggling act,” she said. “Always, infection control trumps everything.”

She said she doesn’t want the tournament to make the coronavirus worse for the city or state going forward. When it comes to allowing fans she’s monitoring community spread, vaccination numbers and other factors.

“I can’t tell you safely it’s OK to have fans right now. I don’t know that answer,” Caine said.

It’s an answer not just business owners want to know, but the NCAA, too. Caine said the dialogue is ongoing with the NCAA who is asking a lot of the same questions.

Caine hopes her early-February plan to give an answer will allow about six weeks before first-round games begin.

Still, coming from a former college basketball player, her words to struggling businesses on this day might provide hope: “My message to them, don’t close your shops. Something may be happening for you in March.”

While this is definitely the single biggest event decision she’s made, she said the decision about how to handle Marion County schools during the pandemic has been more difficult because it’s not a one-time event.

