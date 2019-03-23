Fall leads UCF into matchup with Duke

Tacko Fall had 13 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks to lead ninth seeded UCF to its first-ever tournament victory with a 73-58 win over No. 8 seed VCU.
The win sets up a match Sunday with overall top seed Duke and its transcendent freshman star Zion Williamson. It also pits Knights coach Johnny Dawkins against his alma mater, where he led Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski’s first Final Four team in 1986.
Fall played a big role for UCF, using his 7-foot-6 frame to continually thwart the Rams (25-8) around the rim. The Knights (24-8) made the NCAAs for the first time in 14 years and won for the first time in five appearances.
Malik Crowfield had 11 points to lead the Rams.
— Pete Iacobelli from Columbia, South Carolina