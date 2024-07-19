Former Butler basketball stars creating more memories inside Hinkle Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Butler University men’s basketball program has a rich history.

Many of those memorable moments have taken place inside Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Over the next week, there is a group of former players that is hoping to create even more memories inside the home of the Bulldogs.

“It’s good to just be back in Hinkle and be back playing with some guys that I played with and then just some other guys that played in this program,” Sean McDermott said.

McDermott, a former Butler guard from 2016-20, is one of a handful of former players who will be representing Butler in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

This will be the 11th year of the TBT. Butler is fielding a team this year for the first time in the TBT. The team is called All Good Dawgs and features some alumni of the Butler program.

“I got to put that Butler jersey back on, especially the way things ended my senior year – with COVID,” McDermott said. “To get the opportunity to be back here, to wear the Butler jersey again, there was no chance I was passing this up.”

The team practiced on the main court inside Hinkle Fieldhouse on Wednesday as it gets ready for its TBT first-round matchup on Friday.

As much as the players are looking forward to competing, they are also glad to be spending time with one another.

“There’s so much stuff that you forget, that goes through the cracks over the years,” former Butler guard Paul Jorgenson said. “Last night (Tuesday), we went out to dinner. And just talking old stories, great games we had, but more importantly the relationships. Just things you forget over time, and you’re just reminded when you’re with everybody.”

TBT is a 64-team tournament. The winning team will take home $1 million.

The Basketball Tournament (WISH Photos)

News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff asked former Butler guard Shelvin Mack about the best piece of advice he’s received from friends of his who have previously played in a TBT.

“Just be kind of prepared for the ending, the Elam Ending,” Mack said. “I was just in Vegas for (NBA) Summer League – they actually put it (Elam Ending) in Summer League for overtime rules.”

All Good Dawgs is coached by former Butler player and assistant coach Emerson Kampen. Former Bulldogs Roosevelt Jones and Gordon Hayward will be on the coaching staff as well.

To see the entire roster, click here.

All Good Dawgs will face Fail Harder in the first-round of the Butler Regional on Friday at 6 p.m. EDT.

The following is the complete first-round schedule for the TBT Butler Regional on Friday:

1 p.m. EDT – (3) Team Arkansas (Arkansas) vs. (6) Eberlein Drive

3 p.m. EDT – (4) Men of Mackey (Purdue) vs. (5) Fort Wayne Champs

6 p.m. EDT – (2) All Good Dawgs (Butler) vs. (7) Fail Harder

8 p.m. EDT – (1) Assembly Ball (Indiana) vs. (8) The Cru (Valpo)

The Butler Regional Championship Game is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT.