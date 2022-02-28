College Basketball

Former IU athlete in Ukrainian hoops league ‘finally’ out of war-torn nation

Defender Maurice Creek of SC Prometey warms up before the Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague match against BC Zaporizhzhia on Feb. 27, 2020, in Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine.(Dmytro Smolyenko/ Ukrinform/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

(WISH) — A former Indiana University basketball player, who has been playing professionally in the Ukrainian SuperLeague, tweeted early Tuesday morning that he’s finally out of the war-torn nation.

The tweet at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday Eastern European Standard Time (6:10 p.m. Monday EST) from Maurice Creek’s @Mo_Creek account said, “TOOK ME 12 HOURS BUT FINALLY OUT OF UKRAINE… NEXT STOP BACK TO ROMANIA”

On Feb. 25, Creek told News 8’s Hanna Mordoh via a Twitter direct message that he was safe and is trying to take care of himself the best that he could. He also said a group of IU basketball fans are working to help him out anyway they can, but it wasn’t immediately known if they helped him at all.

He had messaged Mordoh that “I’m emotionally stressed out right now but I will say it’s terrible here bombs is dropping guns and firing off and I’m just stuck here.”

A Maryland native, Creek played for IU from 2009-2013 before leaving to spend the 2013-14 season with the George Washington Colonials.

He now plays on the starting five of the MCB Mykolaiv team in the Ukrainian SuperLeague. Creek last played Feb. 17.

Mykolaiv is a city near the Black Sea in southern Ukraine. The seaport city’s population is about 476,000.