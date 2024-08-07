Former Lawrence Central star Kyle Guy retires from basketball
(WISH) — Former Lawrence Central and Virginia basketball star Kyle Guy announced his retirement from basketball on Wednesday.
He played three seasons in the NBA, making stops with the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat. He most recently played overseas in Spain with Lenovo Tenerife.
He was a national champion at Virginia in 2019, being named Most Outstanding Player for the NCAA Tournament. He was also named to an All-ACC team twice.
At Lawrence Central, he won Indiana Mr. Basketball in 2016.
He is now returning to Virginia to be an Athlete Development Mentor and Special Assistant.