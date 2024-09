Former Purdue head coach Gene Keady suffers stroke, expected to recover

Former Purdue coach Gene Keady on Jan. 30 2016, is shown during the NCAA basketball game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Legendary Purdue basketball head coach Gene Keady suffered a small stroke last week and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Purdue men’s basketball on X.

Keady was taken to the hospital for evaluation, and has now been transferred to a rehab facility.

Keady coached at Purdue from 1980-2005. He won 782 games with the Boilermakers and won six Big Ten regular season championships.

This story will be updated.