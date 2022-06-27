College Basketball

Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosting new college basketball tournament

The home of the Pacers and Fever was renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sept. 27, 2021. (WISH Photo/Kevin Stinson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gainbridge Fieldhouse announced Monday morning that the first Indy Classic basketball showcase will take place on Dec. 17.

Partnering with Indiana Sports Corp, Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and Russ Potts Production, Inc, the tournament will feature Ball State against Illinois State, and Purdue against Davidson.

The Indy Classic is an annual fundraiser for Indiana Sports Corp’s non-profit mission and will be taking place of the former Crossroads Classic weekend.

“Indiana Sports Corp is excited to partner with Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Russ Potts Productions, Inc. on the annual Indy Classic,” said Ryan Vaughn, Indiana Sports Corp President. “We are looking forward to hosting two Indiana-based programs in its inaugural year and have received positive feedback from college programs throughout the country on the future opportunity to play in the nation’s most storied basketball state.”

Tickets for the Indy Classic will go on sale in August through Ticketmaster.com.

For more information about the event and sponsorship opportunities, visit IndianaSportsCorp.org.