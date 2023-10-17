Search
GALLERY: No. 3 Purdue Men’s Basketball practicing in Mackey Arena

(WISH Photo)
by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

Matt Painter with News 8's Angela Moryan

1 / 20

1 / 20

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There is plenty of excitement in West Lafayette ahead of the 2023-2024 basketball season.

The Associated Press released its preseason poll heading into the new year, ranking Purdue’s men’s basketball team at No. 3, behind only Kansas and Duke.

Take a look at the photo gallery that features the first peek at the Purdue Men’s Basketball team ahead of the new season.

