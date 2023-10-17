GALLERY: No. 3 Purdue Men’s Basketball practicing in Mackey Arena
GALLERY: No. 3 Purdue Men’s Basketball practicing in Mackey Arena
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There is plenty of excitement in West Lafayette ahead of the 2023-2024 basketball season.
The Associated Press released its preseason poll heading into the new year, ranking Purdue’s men’s basketball team at No. 3, behind only Kansas and Duke.
Take a look at the photo gallery that features the first peek at the Purdue Men’s Basketball team ahead of the new season.
—
For more updates on the Pacers this fall, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook.