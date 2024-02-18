Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Gohlke’s 10 3-pointers, 31 points lead Oakland past IUPUI

The logo for athletic teams at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/IUPUI)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Jack Gohlke’s 31 points led Oakland over IUPUI 107-59 on Saturday night.

Gohlke made 10 3-pointers for the Golden Grizzlies (18-10, 13-4 Horizon League). Rocket Watts finished 6 of 8 from the field to add 15 points. Osei Price had 14 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range).

DJ Jackson led the way for the Jaguars (6-22, 2-15) with 17 points. Bryce Monroe added nine points for IUPUI. Qwanzi Samuels also had eight points. The loss is the eighth straight for the Jaguars.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Elmer scores 18 as Miami...
College Basketball /
Why Indiana native Chase Briscoe...
Motorsports /
Baylor Scheierman’s 27 points powers...
College Basketball /
Girls learn basketball skills at...
Local News /
Snow couldn’t slow down Michael...
Local News /
THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Cathedral vs. Ben Davis...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Avon vs. Noblesville –...
High School - The Zone /