Butler’s Derrik Smits (21) shoots over Louisiana-Monroe’s Chris Efretuei (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Dec. 28, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(AP) – Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel.

The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two.

No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn was up to No. 5.

Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program’s highest ranking ever.