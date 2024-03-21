Grambling State to take on No. 1 seed Purdue in NCAA first round: Bracket bust alert?

Mikale Stevenson #3 and Jimel Cofer #1 of the Grambling State Tigers celebrate in the second half against the Montana State Bobcats in the First Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 20, 2024 in Dayton, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are you ready for March Madness?

In a classic David-versus-Goliath scenario, the No. 16 seed Grambling Tigers are gearing up to face off against the No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers in the NCAA tournament’s opening round.

Tip-off is set for 7:25 p.m. ET Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Sure, the odds might favor Purdue, but let’s not forget what March Madness is all about: the unpredictable.

Jimel Cofer scored all 19 of his points in the second half and overtime, and Grambling State rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Montana State 88-81 to earn its first NCAA Tournament win in program history in the First Four on Wednesday night, The Associated Press reported.

Grambling’s win has catapulted them into the national spotlight, and they’re hungry for more. Coach Donte’ Jackson led the Tigers to their first Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season title in nearly 30 years in 2017-18, his first season with the program. He’s got a good squad, and they’re ready to shake things up.

Grambling State University isn’t just any team. It’s a proud, historically Black university with a rich history dating back to 1901. Founded by African-American farmers with a vision for education, the Louisiana institution is no stranger to defying the odds. So, while Purdue fans might be feeling confident, they’d be wise not to sleep on the Tigers.

As for those filling out brackets, tread carefully. Betting it all on Purdue might seem like a safe bet, but in the unpredictable world of March Madness, anything goes.

Hey, a little bracket-busting never hurt anyone, right?

