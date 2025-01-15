Halftime: IU getting dismantled by Illinois

Indiana center Oumar Ballo , left, moves to the basket under the defense of Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — IU heads into halftime losing to Illinois, 60-32.

It was an abysmal first half for the Hoosiers. Chants of “Fire Woodson” broke out in Assembly Hall with IU losing 45-20. Boos rained down from the stands as IU went to the locker room at halftime.

Illinois seemingly could get whatever they wanted offensively. They had open three-point shooters consistently, and they knocked down eight three-pointers in the first half. Indiana, on the other hand, did not make a single one (0-6).

After trimming the Illinois lead to 10-8, Illinois went on a 10-0 run. That jumpstarted a 42-14 Fighting Illini run.

IU got destroyed on the glass early on. Illinois rebounded eight of their first 12 missed field goals and ended the half with 10 offensive rebounds.

First half stats

Oumar Ballo (IU): 10 points, 4/5 FG, 5 rebounds

Myles Rice (IU): 8 points, 4/7 FG, 3 rebounds

Mackenzie Mgbako (IU): 2 points, 1/6 FG, 4 rebounds

Kasparas Jakucionis (ILL): 19 points, 6/10 FG, 4 assists

Tomislav Ivisic (ILL): 15 points, 6/8 FG, 8 rebounds

Kylan Boswell (ILL): 9 points, 3/6 FG, 4 rebounds