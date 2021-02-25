Harper, Baker, Rutgers rally from down 15, beat IU 74-63

Indiana guard Trey Galloway (32) grabs the arm of Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) as Rutgers center Myles Johnson (15) watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers defeated Indiana 74-63. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. had 20 points apiece to help Rutgers rally from a 15-point deficit and beat Indiana 74-63.

Baker, who shot 7 of 13 from the field, set a program record with six made 3-pointers in a Big Ten conference game and had a season-high 10 assists.

Baker hit four of the Scarlet Knights’ seven 3s in a 25-6 run over a 7-plus minutes span that made it 33-29 with 55 seconds left in the first half, and Rutgers (13-13, 9-9) led the rest of the way.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 21 points and 11 rebounds and Aljami Durham added 20 points for Indiana (12-11, 7-9).