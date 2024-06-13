Here’s how Xavier Johnson found out he was working out for the Pacers

Xavier Johnson works out for the Pacers on June 13, 2024. (WISH Photo/Brian Eckstein)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Xavier Johnson went out on a boat with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson, who were back in Bloomington on Wednesday. After the day out on the boat, Johnson took a nap. He wasn’t even awake when he got the message that he was going to be working out out for the Pacers on Thursday for one of their pre-draft workouts.

When he woke up, he saw that he had the workout invite.

“Everything comes out of nowhere,” Johnson said. “You just got to stay ready.”

His old Indiana University teammate and his coach gave him some advice as well. Jackson-Davis told him to just be yourself. Indiana men’s basketball head coach Mike Woodson told Johnson to be a great teammate and to play your role.

Johnson has been staying in Bloomington to work out and prepare for the draft. He has been working out with Indiana men’s basketball director of athletic performance Clif Marshall.

He also has played some with the new team, to which Johnson said “they got a good team.”

Johnson’s only other workout so far was with the Washington Wizards, Johnson’s “hometown” team (Johnson is from Woodbridge, Virginia, near Washington D.C.). He said he was hoping there would be more workouts, but he would have to talk to his agent about that.

As for the Pacers, he thinks their high tempo style off offense fits his playstyle well.

“They play fast pace,” Johnson said. “I think that’s my caliber speed. I like to play at a fast pace and get up and down the floor and get quick shots.”

Johnson played three years at Pitt and three years at Indiana in college. He battled injuries the last two seasons of his college career.

Last season, he averaged 7.6 points per game, the lowest of his collegiate career, in 20 games played.

Johnson is one of two guards that played college basketball in the state of Indiana to work out for the Pacers, with the other being Lance Jones.

DJ Burns Jr., the North Carolina State star, was also among the players to work out for the Pacers on Thursday.