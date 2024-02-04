Hinson, Carrington lead Pittsburgh’s victory over Notre Dame

Pittsburgh forward Zack Austin (55) drives to the hoop as Notre Dame guard J.R. Konieczny (20) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 17 points, Carlton Carrington added 16 and Pittsburgh defeated Notre Dame 70-60 on Saturday for the Panthers’ 300th win at their Petersen Events Center.

Hinson and Carrington combined to make seven of Pitt’s 10 3-pointers. Ishmael Leggett added 12 points and Jaland Lowe 11 for the Panthers (14-8, 5-6 ACC). Federiko Federiko grabbed nine rebounds.

Markus Burton scored six points early in the second half for Notre Dame and his 3-pointer tied the score at 30-all. Pittsburgh scored the next nine points on 3-pointers by Zack Austin, Hinson and Carrington. A few minutes later, Leggett scored four points and Lowe hit a 3-pointer followed by another from Guillermo Diaz Graham for a 15-point lead.

The Fighting Irish got within single digits once more, at 51-42 but Hinson scored five points in a 7-0 spurt that left the Panthers well in charge. The biggest margin was 64-47 with about 3 minutes remaining.

Burton led Notre Dame (7-15, 2-9) with 17 points and Tae Davis added 16.

Notre Dame led through most of the first 15 minutes and it was 19-12 with 5 minutes left in the first half. Pitt closed the half with a 16-3 run in which Carrington and Hinson each drained two 3-pointers.

The Panthers honored their 1974 and 2009 NCAA Tournament regional finalists with a private reception Friday night and on-court recognition during Saturday’s game.

Pitt, which has won four of its last five, plays at North Carolina State on Wednesday.

Notre Dame has lost six in a row and will play at No. 7 Duke on Wednesday.