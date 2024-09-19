Indiana basketball’s Big Ten schedule revealed

Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten released the schedules for each team’s conference games this season on Thursday.

Indiana’s schedule is highlighted by its game against Purdue at Assembly Hall on Sunday, February 23. They travel to Mackey Arena on Friday, January 31.

Indiana takes their west coast road trip towards the end of the season, going to Washington on Saturday, March 1 and to Oregon on Tuesday, March 4.

Here’s their full Big Ten schedule –

Monday, December 9 – vs. Minnesota

Friday, December 13 – at Nebraska

Thursday, January 2 – vs. Rutgers

Sunday, January 5 – at Penn State

Wednesday, January 8 – vs. USC

Saturday, January 11 – at Iowa

Tuesday, January 14 – vs. Illinois

Friday, January 17 – at Ohio State

Wednesday, January 22 – at Northwestern

Sunday, January 26 – vs. Maryland

Friday, January 31 – at Purdue

Tuesday, February 4 – at Wisconsin

Saturday, February 8 – vs. Michigan

Tuesday, February 11 – at Michigan State

Friday, February 14 – vs. UCLA

Sunday, February 23 – vs. Purdue

Wednesday, February 26 – vs. Penn State

Saturday, March 1 – at Washington

Tuesday, March 4 – at Oregon

Saturday, March 8 – vs. Ohio State

Indiana missed the tournament for the first time with Mike Woodson as their head coach last season.

The Hoosiers overhauled their roster in the transfer portal this offseason, adding six new players through the portal. They return multiple starters from last season, including Trey Galloway, Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako, and Gabe Cupps.

For the full non-conference schedule, click here.

Indiana starts its regular season against SIU-Edwardsville on November 6.

