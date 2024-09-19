Indiana basketball’s Big Ten schedule revealed
ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten released the schedules for each team’s conference games this season on Thursday.
Indiana’s schedule is highlighted by its game against Purdue at Assembly Hall on Sunday, February 23. They travel to Mackey Arena on Friday, January 31.
Indiana takes their west coast road trip towards the end of the season, going to Washington on Saturday, March 1 and to Oregon on Tuesday, March 4.
Here’s their full Big Ten schedule –
- Monday, December 9 – vs. Minnesota
- Friday, December 13 – at Nebraska
- Thursday, January 2 – vs. Rutgers
- Sunday, January 5 – at Penn State
- Wednesday, January 8 – vs. USC
- Saturday, January 11 – at Iowa
- Tuesday, January 14 – vs. Illinois
- Friday, January 17 – at Ohio State
- Wednesday, January 22 – at Northwestern
- Sunday, January 26 – vs. Maryland
- Friday, January 31 – at Purdue
- Tuesday, February 4 – at Wisconsin
- Saturday, February 8 – vs. Michigan
- Tuesday, February 11 – at Michigan State
- Friday, February 14 – vs. UCLA
- Sunday, February 23 – vs. Purdue
- Wednesday, February 26 – vs. Penn State
- Saturday, March 1 – at Washington
- Tuesday, March 4 – at Oregon
- Saturday, March 8 – vs. Ohio State
Indiana missed the tournament for the first time with Mike Woodson as their head coach last season.
The Hoosiers overhauled their roster in the transfer portal this offseason, adding six new players through the portal. They return multiple starters from last season, including Trey Galloway, Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako, and Gabe Cupps.
For the full non-conference schedule, click here.
Indiana starts its regular season against SIU-Edwardsville on November 6.
For more Indiana and college basketball news, download the ‘All Indiana Sports’ app.
Related coverage
8 things learned from Indiana basketball media day