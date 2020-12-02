College Basketball

Indiana beats Stanford 79-63 for 3rd place at Maui Invite

by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a career-high 31 points and Indiana responded to an ugly loss a day earlier by beating Stanford 79-63 in the third-place game at the relocated Maui Invitational.

Jackson-Davis made 10 of 16 shots and 11 of 14 free throws to go with six rebounds. His previous career high was 27 points against Minnesota in February.

Daejon Davis scored 18 points and Oscar da Silva added 17 for Stanford.

Indiana played without guard Aljami Durham, who suffered an ankle injury against Texas.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Carmel hospital will be among 1st in US to get new coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus /

Congress swats back Trump’s veto threat of defense bill

Politics /

Hospital turns away patients due to ill staff members; other Indiana facilities strained

Local /

Wednesday evening forecast

Weather /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.