College Basketball

Indiana ends five-game losing streak with 74-64 win

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson reacts to action on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Johnson scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half when Indiana pulled away from Maryland to win 74-64 and end a five-game losing streak.

Race Thompson added 19 points, 12 in the second half, and had a game-high nine rebounds.

Johnson had six assists. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 10 points, eight shy of his average, for the Hoosiers (17-10, 8-9).

Fatts Russell scored 23 points, making 5 of 9 3-point tries, Hakim Hart added 14 points and Donta Scott 10 for the Terrapins, who had a two-game win streak snapped.