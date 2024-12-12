Indiana Hoosiers play the Nebraska Cornhuskers, look for 5th straight win

(AP) — Indiana Hoosiers (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers have gone 5-0 at home. Nebraska scores 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Hoosiers play their first true road game after going 8-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Indiana is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 80.4 points per game and is shooting 50.9%.

Nebraska’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana has shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is shooting 46.5% and averaging 17.5 points for the Cornhuskers.

Mackenzie Mgbako is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.