College Basketball

Indiana and Kentucky agree to renew college basketball rivalry

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 17: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the most storied college basketball rivalries, dormant since 2016, is set to return, according to John Calipari, head basketball coach at the University of Kentucky.

On Wednesday, Calipari confirmed at SEC Media Day that Indiana University and Kentucky have agreed “in principle” to resume head-to-head play beginning in the 2025-26 season.

“We’ve agreed in principle that we’ll be playing them,” Calipari said.

According to Calipari, the venues for the matchup are still to be determined.

“It’s at the administrative level now, so all of the details will be worked out,” Calipari explained.

This is joyous news for both fanbases, who will go eight full seasons without the rivalry series, which the Wildcats lead 32-25 all-time.

Scott Dolson, IU’s vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, and IU head basketball coach Mike Woodson have been vocal about resuming play with Kentucky and it appears the feeling is now mutual for Calipari & Co.