Indiana native named next UIndy women’s basketball head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana native is coming back home.

On Monday, UIndy announced that Jama Sharp will be the next head coach of the women’s basketball program. She becomes the 11th head coach in the program’s history.

Sharp comes back to the Hoosier State after being an assistant coach at Stetson University the past five seasons.

“I want to thank Dr. Gines and Greg Shaheen for the incredible opportunity to be a part of the Greyhound family,” Sharp said in a news release. “I am excited to be back home and be at the helm of such a storied program.”

Sharp is a 2011 graduate of Mooresville High School. She was the high school girls basketball program’s all-time leading scorer. Sharp was also an Indiana All-Star.

After her time at Mooresville, she continued her playing career at the collegiate level at Stetson University. Sharp scored over 1,000 points during her career at Stetson. She earned ASUN All-Conference honors twice.

“We searched for an ideal role model, a leader who builds team cohesion, and someone with a track record for identifying prospects’ inner potential and helping them reach their true potential,” UIndy Interim VP of Athletics Dr. D. Scott Gines said in the news release. “In this, we also wanted someone with a deep-rooted passion for Indiana basketball as a whole.”

Prior to her time on staff at Stetson, she was also on the women’s basketball staffs at the University of Florida, University of Texas and University of Virginia.

“The impact Jama has had on the Stetson women’s basketball program over the years can never be replaced,” Stetson head coach Lynn Bria said. “She has worked diligently, both as a player and an assistant coach. Her accolades speak for themselves. While I am saddened to see her leave, I am also excited about this incredible opportunity for her. Jama will be amazing for UIndy’s women’s basketball program and the entire University. UIndy has hit a grand slam on this hire!”

A formal introduction will take place on UIndy’s campus Wednesday afternoon.