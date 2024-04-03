Indiana State advances to finals of NIT with win over Utah

Indiana State center Robbie Avila shoots over Utah guard Hunter Erickson (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT on April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State men’s basketball team advanced Tuesday night to the final game of the National Invitational Tournament.

Sycamores center Robbie Avila scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds in the 100-90 victory over the Utah.

The team from Terre Haute on Thursday will play the winner of Tuesday night’s late game, Seton Hall vs. Georgia.

After not making it into the NCAA Tournament, the hope is to end the season with a 33-6 record.

Indiana State is making its fifth appearance in the NIT since its first in 1977. The Sycamores had never advanced beyond the quarterfinals in the NIT. To make it to the final four NIT teams in 2024, the Sycamores defeated Southern Methodist 101-92 in the first round, Minnesota 76-64 in the second round, and Cincinnati 85-81 in the quarterfinals.

Stats

UTAH (22-15)

Br.Carlson 7-13 1-2 17, Lovering 0-3 0-0 0, Bajema 5-8 2-2 14, Madsen 3-9 0-0 8, Smith 10-16 2-4 28, Be.Carlson 4-5 0-2 11, Erickson 4-9 0-0 10, Keita 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-65 5-10 90.

INDIANA ST. (32-6)

Avila 11-14 1-3 26, Conwell 9-16 5-6 27, Larry 4-9 6-8 15, Swope 6-14 1-2 15, Kent 4-7 0-0 9, Bledson 3-5 1-1 8, Wolfe 0-0 0-0 0, Vorst 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-65 14-20 100.

Halftime_44-44. 3-Point Goals_Utah 17-29 (Smith 6-6, Be.Carlson 3-4, Bajema 2-4, Br.Carlson 2-4, Erickson 2-5, Madsen 2-6), Indiana St. 12-34 (Conwell 4-11, Avila 3-5, Swope 2-9, Bledson 1-2, Kent 1-3, Larry 1-4). Rebounds_Utah 26 (Smith 7), Indiana St. 34 (Avila 10). Assists_Utah 20 (Smith 6), Indiana St. 22 (Larry 8). Total Fouls_Utah 17, Indiana St. 16.