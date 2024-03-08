Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana State beats Missouri State in Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Sycamores)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Conwell scored 20 points and top-seeded Indiana State beat Missouri State 75-59 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Conwell added six rebounds and three steals for the Sycamores (27-5). Robbie Avila scored 14 points while going 5 of 12 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Swope went 6 of 16 from the field (1 for 10 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Donovan Clay finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Bears (17-16). N.J. Benson added 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and five blocks for Missouri State. Alston Mason also put up 12 points.

Indiana State took the lead with 9:45 left in the first half and never looked back. Avila led the team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help go ahead 34-31 at the break. Conwell scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

What Colts players think about...
Indianapolis Colts /
Anthony Edwards’ spectacular block at...
Indiana Pacers /
Why Aliyah Boston is excited...
Indiana Fever /
The Zone Extra: March 7,...
High School - The Zone /
Athlete of the Week: New...
High School - The Zone /
Signs of Caitlin Clark coming...
Indiana Fever /
Timberwolves sideline Towns ahead of...
Indiana Pacers /
Ware, Galloway power Indiana to...
College Basketball /