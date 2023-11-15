Indiana State defeats IUPUI 96-57

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Robbie Avila and Isaiah Swope scored 16 points apiece as Indiana State beat IUPUI 96-57 on Tuesday night.

Avila added five assists Swope have five steals for the Sycamores (2-1). Jayson Kent shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Jlynn Counter led the Jaguars (2-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and two steals. DJ Jackson added 11 points for IUPUI.

IUPUI plays Elon on Friday. Indiana State plays against Rice on Nov. 21.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.