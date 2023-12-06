Indiana State knocks off Northern Illinois 90-67

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Isaiah Swope’s 27 points helped Indiana State defeat Northern Illinois 90-67 on Tuesday night.

Swope had 10 rebounds for the Sycamores (8-1). Ryan Conwell scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the foul line, and added seven rebounds and five assists. Julian Larry had 13 points and was 4-of-8 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range). It was the seventh victory in a row for the Sycamores.

The Huskies (5-3) were led in scoring by David Coit, who finished with 13 points and two steals. Northern Illinois also got 12 points, six rebounds and three steals from Xavier Amos. Yanic Konan Niederhauser also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.