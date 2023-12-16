Indiana State wins 83-72 over Ball State

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Conwell had 27 points in Indiana State’s 83-72 victory over Ball State on Saturday.

Conwell also contributed six rebounds for the Sycamores (10-1). Isaiah Swope added 18 points while shooting 6 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and also had five rebounds. Robbie Avila had 14 points and was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line. It was the ninth straight victory for the Sycamores.

Jalin Anderson finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Cardinals (8-3). Mason Jones added 12 points, two steals and two blocks for Ball State. Davion Bailey also had 12 points.

