Indiana University basketball losing another top scorer

Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana University basketball freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino has revealed in an Instagram post that he plans to enter the NBA draft.

Hood-Schifino wrote, “From start to finish, my freshman season has been nothing short of amazing, to the fans and people in Bloomington, you welcomed me with open arms. I can’t thank you enough. This is an experience I’ll take with me and remember forever. No matter where basketball takes me, I’ll always be an Indiana Hoosier!”

Hood-Schifino is expected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft. He was the Big 10 Freshman of the Year and averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his lone season at IU.

The freshman guard joins Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has also declared for the NBA draft.