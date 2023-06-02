Indiana University, Teri Moren agree to contract extension

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Teri Moren celebrates winning the regular season Big Ten Title during a women's college basketball game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers on Feb. 19, 2023, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana University women’s basketball head coach Teri Moren has agreed to a contract extension with the school.

Her contract has been extended by two years and keeps Moren in Bloomington through the 2028-29 season.

The extension will also “make her among the highest paid women’s basketball coaches in the country,” according to a news release.

Moren will make an average annual compensation of more than $1.3 million.

“Teri Moren has clearly established herself as one of the nation’s best basketball coaches, and in doing so has elevated Indiana Women’s Basketball to an unprecedented level in our program’s history,” said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson in a news release. “The decision to modify her contract not only recognizes the tremendous successes she has enjoyed during her nine years here, but also Indiana University’s commitment to continuing to elevate IU Women’s Basketball into one of the best programs in the sport.”

The contract features “more significant performance bonuses” as well. Those include:

Big Ten regular and postseason championships

Top three Big Ten regular season finishes

NCAA Tournament participation and victories

conference and/or national coach of the year accolades

“I am honored and humbled to receive a contract extension from Indiana University,” said Moren in a news release. “I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to build during our time at IU which is a direct reflection of our student-athletes, coaches, support staff and fans who have all played a big part in our success. I am excited for what’s happening in the future of our program. A very heartfelt thank you to President Whitten and Scott Dolson for their support and their trust in me to lead this program for the long term. I am proud to be a Hoosier.”

Moren is IU women’s basketball’s all-time winningest coach.

She is the reigning AP National Coach of the Year after leading the program to a 28-4 overall record. The Hoosiers also earned their first-ever No. 1 seed in in the NCAA Tournament this past year.