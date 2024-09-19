Indiana women’s basketball’s Big Ten schedule released

Indiana guard Yarden Garzon (12) hugs guard Sydney Parrish (33) as the celebrate in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Oklahoma in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana defeated Oklahoma 75-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WISH) — The Big Ten released the schedules for each team’s conference games this season on Thursday.

Indiana’s schedule is highlighted by two games against Purdue. The first game is at home on February 15, and the second is at Mackey Arena on March 2.

Indiana will take its trip out to the West coast to face Oregon (January 24) and Washington (January 27).

The Big Ten women’s basketball stayed at 18 games, despite adding four teams to the conference.

Here is the full Big Ten schedule

Saturday, December 7 – at Penn State

Saturday, December 28 – vs. Wisconsin

Saturday, January 4 – vs. UCLA

Wednesday, January 8 – at Northwestern

Sunday, January 12 – at Iowa

Thursday, January 16 – vs. Illinois

Sunday, January 19 – vs. USC

Friday, January 24 – at Oregon

Monday, January 27 – at Washington

Sunday, February 2 – vs. Nebraska

Thursday, February 6 – vs. Rutgers

Sunday, February 9 – at Minnesota

Wednesday, February 12 – at Michigan

Saturday, February 15 – vs. Purdue

Thursday, February 20 – vs. Ohio State

Sunday, February 23 – at Michigan State

Thursday, February 27 – vs Maryland

Sunday, March 2 – at Purdue

Indiana finished tied for second in the Big Ten last year with Iowa and was just one game behind Ohio State for the Big Ten regular season title. The Hoosiers won the Big Ten regular season championship in 2022-23.

They will have to replace All-American Mackenzie Holmes and starter Sara Scalia from last year’s team.

Starters Chloe Moore-McNeil, Yarden Garzon, and Sydney Parrish all return to Bloomington from last season’s team. This will be Moore-McNeil and Parrish’s fifth year playing college basketball.

For Indiana’s non-conference schedule, click here.

Related coverage

Mackenzie Holmes will return to Indiana as graduate manager

Indiana men’s basketball’s Big Ten schedule revealed