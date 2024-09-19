Indiana women’s basketball’s Big Ten schedule released
ROSEMONT, Ill. (WISH) — The Big Ten released the schedules for each team’s conference games this season on Thursday.
Indiana’s schedule is highlighted by two games against Purdue. The first game is at home on February 15, and the second is at Mackey Arena on March 2.
Indiana will take its trip out to the West coast to face Oregon (January 24) and Washington (January 27).
The Big Ten women’s basketball stayed at 18 games, despite adding four teams to the conference.
Here is the full Big Ten schedule
- Saturday, December 7 – at Penn State
- Saturday, December 28 – vs. Wisconsin
- Saturday, January 4 – vs. UCLA
- Wednesday, January 8 – at Northwestern
- Sunday, January 12 – at Iowa
- Thursday, January 16 – vs. Illinois
- Sunday, January 19 – vs. USC
- Friday, January 24 – at Oregon
- Monday, January 27 – at Washington
- Sunday, February 2 – vs. Nebraska
- Thursday, February 6 – vs. Rutgers
- Sunday, February 9 – at Minnesota
- Wednesday, February 12 – at Michigan
- Saturday, February 15 – vs. Purdue
- Thursday, February 20 – vs. Ohio State
- Sunday, February 23 – at Michigan State
- Thursday, February 27 – vs Maryland
- Sunday, March 2 – at Purdue
Indiana finished tied for second in the Big Ten last year with Iowa and was just one game behind Ohio State for the Big Ten regular season title. The Hoosiers won the Big Ten regular season championship in 2022-23.
They will have to replace All-American Mackenzie Holmes and starter Sara Scalia from last year’s team.
Starters Chloe Moore-McNeil, Yarden Garzon, and Sydney Parrish all return to Bloomington from last season’s team. This will be Moore-McNeil and Parrish’s fifth year playing college basketball.
For Indiana’s non-conference schedule, click here.
Related coverage
Mackenzie Holmes will return to Indiana as graduate manager