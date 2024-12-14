3rd Indy Classic tips off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Classic will tip off Saturday afternoon in the circle city: four teams, two games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The first game tips off at 12 p.m., it’s Purdue taking on Texas A&M, after that Butler faces Wisconsin at 2:30 p.m.

“It’s going to be a great day of College basketball here at Gainbridge,” Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at the Indiana Sports Corp. Dan Gliot said.

In 2023, The Indy Classic played in front of a sellout crowd of 17,135. Third-ranked Purdue defeated top-ranked Arizona, 92-84, and 2024 NIT runner-up Indiana State earned a hard-fought win over in-state foe Ball State, 83-72.

This year, 3 of the 4 teams playing in the Classic are ranked in the top 20.

“This is going to be a raucous crowd, it’s going to be a lot of fun. One tickets gets you into both games,” Gliot said.

Before the game is a free fan activation zone at Bicentennial Unity Plaza.

“We’re going to have music, figure skating, activations, face painting, giveaway items as well,” Gliot said.