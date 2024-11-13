41°
Paul Zilinskas shines as IU Indy dominates Goshen

Paul Zilinskas #0 of the Indianapolis Jaguars plays in the first half at the Cintas Center on Nov. 8, 2024 in Cincinnati. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul Zilinskas scored 27 points as IU Indy beat Goshen 97-55 on Tuesday night.

Zilinskas shot 9 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Jaguars (1-1). Jarvis Walker scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Nathan Dudukovich had 13 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Jacob Carlson finished with 11 points for the Maple Leafs. Andre Bradford added eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

