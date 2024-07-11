Indianapolis to host 2026 Men’s Final Four, DII and DIII championship games

Drew Timme of the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Flo Thamba of the Baylor Bears compete for the opening tip-off in the National Championship game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 5, 2021, in Indianapolis. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis has a date to the dance — the Big Dance, that is.

The NCAA announced Thursday that the Circle City will host the 2026 Men’s Final Four and the Division II and III men’s basketball championship games.

Indianapolis will also host the semifinals and finals of the National Initiation Tournament, with all five games scheduled the same weekend as the Men’s Final Four.

The Final Four will take place April 4 and 6, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium, an announcement that was first made in 2018. It will be Indy’s ninth time as host of the men’s Final Four.

The Division II and III championship games will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The semifinals and finals of the NIT will be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse on April 2, with the title game scheduled for Sunday, April 5, at a time and location to be determined.